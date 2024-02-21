Panola County Jail Log Published 11:01 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 12

Bradley Ray McGee, 1031 Mudline Rd., Enid, State Inmate.

Jarvis James Frison, 213 Alred Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Stephanie Renee Potts, 18001 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with two counts of grand larceny.

Lekedrick D. Whitehead, 18001 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia,

and DUI.

Richard Earl Taylor, 1049 Manning Dr., Oakland, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession

of paraphernalia.

Rodney Dewayne Harris, 650 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant/failure to appear.

Jadrien Shermaine Thomas, 85 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant/contempt of court.

Feb. 13

Markarrius Kendree McKinney, 105 Ozbirn St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Christopher Chase Pruett, 839 CR 50, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance and

possession of a firearm by a felon.

Feb. 14

Joseph Frank Lenard, 609 Riales Rd., Como, arrested on a MDOC warrant.

Isaiah Deon Gross, 259 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Erika Skyler Workman, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of false

pretense.

William Terry Comer, 11 Country Road 520, Como, charged with contempt of court.

Antonio Terell Sanford, 386 Shiloh Rd. Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Feb. 15

Anthony Steven McGee, 895 Bailey Dr., Crowder, charged with violation of probation.

Justin Kenrell Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Feb. 16

Burl Robinson, III, 260 Massey Cove, Courtland, charged with violation of a protection order.

Feb. 17

Kedarrious Lakendall Wooten, 643B Hudson Rd., arrested on a bench warrant.

Kristine Lynn Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, held on a detention order.

Feb. 18

Latoya Denise Simpson, 1105 Robinson St., Water Valley, charged with DUI, careless driving, and no drivers license.

Joel Andrew Harper, 673B Glenville Rd., Como, held for DeSoto County authorities.

Demisha Lashay Pollard, 7 Main St., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, disregard for a

traffic control device, and failure to use a turn signal.

Feb. 19

Jaquara Tameka Gross, 139 Graham Rd., Sardis,charged with simple domestic violence.

Alis Letonia Ascenio, 1344 Mckinney Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.