Not too late to celebrate Valentine’s Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

There’s a good chance you’re reading this on Valentine’s Day or

maybe the weekend following the day when a special meal of

some kind is required with your significant other. Even if it’s too

late to make a restaurant reservation, there are still a few options

left to create a special meal.

First, if you’re on a strict budget, you can always go to Sonic

(yes, you read that right). Supposedly, Reba McIntire’s post that

Sonic’s #1 Cheeseburger would be her last meal on earth if given

the chance caused the chain to create a special Sweetheart Meal

at a reduced price for this week.

Included are a cheeseburger, tater tots and strawberry shake.

McIntire has even announced she and her boyfriend will celebrate

Valentine’s Day at the fast-food place. I’m not sure if I believe

that, but it does make for a great story.

If a fast-food burger and fried tots is not your idea of a special

meal, there are still quite a few options from which to choose to

create a memorable dinner, even at this late date.

If you’re newly-married, do what one of my friends did and

recreate a romantic dinner enjoyed during your honeymoon.

When all else fails, throw a juicy steak on the grill, bake a potato

(a fancy one) and pick up a heart-shaped cake from the local

bakery or supermarket.

Not only is it easy to pull off a special dinner in no time, but

there’s less stress and usually a significant cost savings over

dining out on one of the most expensive nights (or weekends) of

the year.

Here are three of my favorite “special occasion” recipes for a

steak dinner that won’t disappoint…and who knows, it may

become the requested meal of your special person when

Valentine’s Day rolls around next year.

Valentine’s Night Steaks for Two

Marinate two thick cuts of sirloin (or your favorite cut) steak for

several hours (or shorter if you wait until last minute) in the

refrigerator with:

1 medium bottle of teriyaki steak sauce

Juice of 2-3 lemons

Salt and pepper to taste

Remove from refrigerator and top with 1-2 tablespoons of

butter. Grill or broil to desired level of doneness. Let meat rest

before slicing. Recipe doubles easily.

Twice-Baked Potatoes for Two

Bake two large baking potatoes. Scoop out inside, leaving a

small border of potato around edges. Add to the potato filling:

Small container of French Onion Dip

1-2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of bacon bits

¼-1/2 cup shredded cheese

Stir well and return to potato skins; top with cheese. Place

under the broiler for a few minutes until insides are heated

through; don't overcook.

Air Fryer Mini Chocolate Pudding Cakes

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

1-1/2 teaspoons butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking cocoa

Whipped topping, optional

Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the

flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk,

butter and vanilla until smooth. Spoon into 2 lightly greased 4-

ounce ramekins. Combine brown sugar and cocoa; sprinkle over

batter.

Place ramekins on tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until a knife

inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. Serve

warm or at room temperature, with whipped topping if desired.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer and travel agent from

Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.