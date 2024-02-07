Tillatoba woman still missing
Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Staff Report
A Yalobusha County woman reportedly last seen near Love’s Travel Stop in Batesville Jan. 23 remains missing,
family members said this week.
Cheyenne Snow, 26, of Tillatoba, left her place of employment at Blauer, Inc., about 9:30 a.m., telling a supervisor
she had a family emergency.
Batesville Police have opened a missing person case two days later and submitted her information to the National
Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Investigators believe she may have left Panola County, but have no
leads to confirm or rule out that theory.
Anyone with information that would be helpful to police in the case should contact the Batesville Police Department at
662-563-5653.