Tillatoba woman still missing Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Staff Report

A Yalobusha County woman reportedly last seen near Love’s Travel Stop in Batesville Jan. 23 remains missing,

family members said this week.

Cheyenne Snow, 26, of Tillatoba, left her place of employment at Blauer, Inc., about 9:30 a.m., telling a supervisor

she had a family emergency.

Batesville Police have opened a missing person case two days later and submitted her information to the National

Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Investigators believe she may have left Panola County, but have no

leads to confirm or rule out that theory.

Anyone with information that would be helpful to police in the case should contact the Batesville Police Department at

662-563-5653.