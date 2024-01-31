Property Transfers Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Jan. 22 – 26, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Sean Copeland and Jordan Copeland to Robbie Ann Saxton, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Cortney Paige Kester to David F. Dowding, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range

5 West.

Latitia Trusty to Elizabeth Shepard Garner, Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Conley Hemmings, III to Davis Lee Hemmings and Christina Irene Hemmings Darby, 40 acres, more or less,

in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West; 33.13 acres, more

or less, in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Conley Hemmings, III as Executor to William Conley Hemmings, 3 acres, more or less, in the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bonnie Blackwood Hill to 662 Properties, LLC, Part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Chris Aldridge to Christopher Michael Aldridge and Carley Michelle Aldridge, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section

9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Katherine Ann Love to Nirav Patel, Lot 28 of the First Addition to Saree Subdivision.

The James Andrew Butts Estate to Ruby Lee Butts, James Lee Butts, Betty Sue Hopper, Leslye Powell Butts, and

Donna Lynn Carnes, A fraction of Lot 3, Block 13.

Joshua P. Tutor and Bayle Tutor to Sabrina Willey Smith, The West Half of Lot 8, Block 12, Pope.

Joe Slaughter to Johnnie Faye Dunn, Lot 74-A, Sardis Country Estates.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Johnathan Boclair, 1 acre in the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19,

Township 9, Range 6.

Robert and Willie Chapman to Raymond Chapman, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Woodmark Investments, LLC to B Jack Management Group, LLC, Lot 5 of C.B. Sigler Subdivision, Section 30,

Township 6, Range 9.

Frank Smith to Jake Brewer, Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7

West.

Shirley Pounders to Jake Brewer, Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South,

Range 7 West.

Jean Douglas to Jake Brewer, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range

7 West.

Robert I. Smith to David Balducci, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South,

Range 8 West.

Kim Trentham to Jake Brewer, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range

7 West.

Shirley Dover to Tracy Ash, West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Clinton Doyle Fisher to Clinton Doyle Fisher, Leland Clayton Fisher, and Larry Wayne Fisher, Jr., Fractional part of

the East Half of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Tracy Ash to Tracy Ash and Steven Ash, West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South,

Range 6 West.

Shirley Dover to Tracy Ash and Steven Ash, West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South,

Range 6 West.

Clarence Campbell to Palisha Campbell and Lenwaski Campbell, A part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, containing 16 acres, more or less.

Frederick W. Burford, Jr. to Devoe B. Burford, A part of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.