2024 Livestock Show Awards
January 31, 2024

Staff Report

Award winners at the Panola County Livestock Show held Jan. 13, listed by exhibitor, are:

Lucy Rhines

1st place 8 & 9 year old beef showmanship

Jacob McBride

Grand Champion Steer with his English and English Cross entry

Grady McBride

3rd place 10 & 11 year old beef showmanship

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer

Reserve Champion Hereford Bull

2nd place People’s Choice Winner

Jon Ship McBride

2nd place 8 & 9 year old beef showmanship

Edye Morris

3rd place 8 & 9 year old beef showmanship

Reserve Champion Other Breeds Heifer

Reserve Champion Other Breeds Bull

Kannon Witcher

2nd place 10 & 11 year old beef showmanship

Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Heifer

Mac Manning

Champion Gelbvieh Heifer

Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Bull

Annabelle McGregory

Reserve Supreme Champion with her Champion Gelbvieh Bull

Price Rhines

1st place 10 & 11 year old beef showmanship

Reserve Supreme Champion with his English and English Cross Commercial Heifer

Champion red Angus Heifer

Champion red Angus Bull

Best Beef Calf Bred and Born in Panola County

1st place People’s Choice Winner

Jackson Neth

2nd place 12 & 13 year old hog showmanship

Reserve Champion Other Breeds Market Hog

Reserve Champion Duroc Market Hog

3rd place 12 & 13 year old beef showmanship

Cooper Smith

2nd place 12 & 13 year old beef showmanship

Supreme Champion Commercial Heifer with his European and European Cross Heifer

Supreme Champion with his Hereford Bull

Supreme Champion with his Simmental Heifer

Owen Morris

1st place 14 & 15 year old beef showmanship

Champion Other Breeds Heifer

Champion Other Breeds Bull

Eli Pattridge

Reserve champion European and European Cross Heifer

Champion Charolais Heifer

Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer

Kason Dettor

1st place 16-18 year old beef showmanship, Overall Senior Belt Buckle Winner, and the Danny Pattridge Memorial Showmanship Winner

Reserve Supreme with his Champion Hereford Heifer

Harper Mills

2nd place 10 & 11 year old hog showmanship

Champion Hampshire Market Hog

Deacon Snider

1st place 10 & 11 year old hog showmanship

Reserve Champion MS Bred Barrow

Reserve Supreme Market Hog with his Champion Crossbred entry

Reserve Champion Spotted Market Hog

Mollie Vick

1st place 12 & 13 year old Lamb Showmanship & Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner

Champion Lightweight Market Hair Sheep

Reserve Champion Mediumweight Market Hair Sheep

Grand Champion Breeding Hair Sheep (from Medium Weight Division

1st place 12 & 13 year old hog showmanship and Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner

Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Hog

Champion Spotted Market Hog

Supreme champion Market Hog with her Duroc entry and Overall Hog Belt Buckle Winner

1st place 12 & 13 year old beef showmanship and Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner

Champion Angus Heifer

Leslie Snider

1st place 14 & 15 year old hog showmanship and overall senior belt buckle winner

Grand Champion Commercial Gilt

Reserve Champion Chester Market Hog

Archer Vick

1st place 14 & 15 year old Lamb Showmanship and overall Senior Belt Buckle Winner

Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Hair Sheep

2nd place 14 & 15 year old hog showmanship

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt

Champion Chester Market Hog

Emma Neth

1st place 16-18 year old hog showmanship

Champion MS Bred Barrow

Champion Other Breeds Market Hog

Champion Hereford Market Hog

Reserve Supreme Champion with her Champion Angus Bull

Brayden Rhodes

1st place 8 & 9 year old Goat showmanship winner and Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Meat Goat Doe

Grand Champion Market Goat

Overall All Grand Champion Registered Breeding Boer Doe (Yearling Boer Doe Kid)

Overall Reserve Grand Champion Registered Breeding Boer Doe (Junior Boer Doe Kid)

Reserve Champion Junior Boer Doe Kid

3rd place People’s Choice Winner

Aeryn McCullough

1st place 16-18 year old Goat Showmanship winner and Overall Senior Belt Buckle Winner

Grand Champion Commercial Meat Goat Doe

Reserve Champion Yearling Boer Doe Kid

Hazel Vick

First place 8 & 9 Year old Lamb Showmanship

Reserve Grand Champion Market Hair Sheep (from the Mediumweight Division)

Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Hair Sheep

Reserve Champion Lightweight Breeding Hair Sheep

Ella Vick

2nd place 12 & 13 year old Lamb Showmanship

Grand Champion Hair Sheep (from the Heavyweight Division) and Overall Sheep Belt Buckle Winner

Champion Lightweight Breeding Hair Sheep

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Hair Sheep (from the Mediumweight Division)

Photo 3 is Magnolia Alford showing in the 7 and under sheep showmanship division

Other 7 and under showmanship participants included: Holt Manasco, Adalyn Sykes, Fields Tidwell, Andi Kate McBride, and Anna Claire Gaines.