2024 Livestock Show Awards
Published 10:36 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Staff Report
Award winners at the Panola County Livestock Show held Jan. 13, listed by exhibitor, are:
Lucy Rhines
1st place 8 & 9 year old beef showmanship
Jacob McBride
Grand Champion Steer with his English and English Cross entry
Grady McBride
3rd place 10 & 11 year old beef showmanship
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer
Reserve Champion Hereford Bull
2nd place People’s Choice Winner
Jon Ship McBride
2nd place 8 & 9 year old beef showmanship
Edye Morris
3rd place 8 & 9 year old beef showmanship
Reserve Champion Other Breeds Heifer
Reserve Champion Other Breeds Bull
Kannon Witcher
2nd place 10 & 11 year old beef showmanship
Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Heifer
Mac Manning
Champion Gelbvieh Heifer
Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Bull
Annabelle McGregory
Reserve Supreme Champion with her Champion Gelbvieh Bull
Price Rhines
1st place 10 & 11 year old beef showmanship
Reserve Supreme Champion with his English and English Cross Commercial Heifer
Champion red Angus Heifer
Champion red Angus Bull
Best Beef Calf Bred and Born in Panola County
1st place People’s Choice Winner
Jackson Neth
2nd place 12 & 13 year old hog showmanship
Reserve Champion Other Breeds Market Hog
Reserve Champion Duroc Market Hog
3rd place 12 & 13 year old beef showmanship
Cooper Smith
2nd place 12 & 13 year old beef showmanship
Supreme Champion Commercial Heifer with his European and European Cross Heifer
Supreme Champion with his Hereford Bull
Supreme Champion with his Simmental Heifer
Owen Morris
1st place 14 & 15 year old beef showmanship
Champion Other Breeds Heifer
Champion Other Breeds Bull
Eli Pattridge
Reserve champion European and European Cross Heifer
Champion Charolais Heifer
Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer
Kason Dettor
1st place 16-18 year old beef showmanship, Overall Senior Belt Buckle Winner, and the Danny Pattridge Memorial Showmanship Winner
Reserve Supreme with his Champion Hereford Heifer
Harper Mills
2nd place 10 & 11 year old hog showmanship
Champion Hampshire Market Hog
Deacon Snider
1st place 10 & 11 year old hog showmanship
Reserve Champion MS Bred Barrow
Reserve Supreme Market Hog with his Champion Crossbred entry
Reserve Champion Spotted Market Hog
Mollie Vick
1st place 12 & 13 year old Lamb Showmanship & Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner
Champion Lightweight Market Hair Sheep
Reserve Champion Mediumweight Market Hair Sheep
Grand Champion Breeding Hair Sheep (from Medium Weight Division
1st place 12 & 13 year old hog showmanship and Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner
Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Hog
Champion Spotted Market Hog
Supreme champion Market Hog with her Duroc entry and Overall Hog Belt Buckle Winner
1st place 12 & 13 year old beef showmanship and Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner
Champion Angus Heifer
Leslie Snider
1st place 14 & 15 year old hog showmanship and overall senior belt buckle winner
Grand Champion Commercial Gilt
Reserve Champion Chester Market Hog
Archer Vick
1st place 14 & 15 year old Lamb Showmanship and overall Senior Belt Buckle Winner
Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Hair Sheep
2nd place 14 & 15 year old hog showmanship
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt
Champion Chester Market Hog
Emma Neth
1st place 16-18 year old hog showmanship
Champion MS Bred Barrow
Champion Other Breeds Market Hog
Champion Hereford Market Hog
Reserve Supreme Champion with her Champion Angus Bull
Brayden Rhodes
1st place 8 & 9 year old Goat showmanship winner and Overall Junior Belt Buckle Winner
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Meat Goat Doe
Grand Champion Market Goat
Overall All Grand Champion Registered Breeding Boer Doe (Yearling Boer Doe Kid)
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Registered Breeding Boer Doe (Junior Boer Doe Kid)
Reserve Champion Junior Boer Doe Kid
3rd place People’s Choice Winner
Aeryn McCullough
1st place 16-18 year old Goat Showmanship winner and Overall Senior Belt Buckle Winner
Grand Champion Commercial Meat Goat Doe
Reserve Champion Yearling Boer Doe Kid
Hazel Vick
First place 8 & 9 Year old Lamb Showmanship
Reserve Grand Champion Market Hair Sheep (from the Mediumweight Division)
Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Hair Sheep
Reserve Champion Lightweight Breeding Hair Sheep
Ella Vick
2nd place 12 & 13 year old Lamb Showmanship
Grand Champion Hair Sheep (from the Heavyweight Division) and Overall Sheep Belt Buckle Winner
Champion Lightweight Breeding Hair Sheep
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Hair Sheep (from the Mediumweight Division)
Photo 3 is Magnolia Alford showing in the 7 and under sheep showmanship division
Other 7 and under showmanship participants included: Holt Manasco, Adalyn Sykes, Fields Tidwell, Andi Kate McBride, and Anna Claire Gaines.