Ribbon Cut For Delta Health Alliance Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Delta Health Alliance celebrated the grand opening of its new Batesville office on Friday, Jan. 26, with a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by Panola Partnership. Located on Hwy. 51S in the Madison Square Shopping Center, Delta Health Alliance is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that works to change health care and education in the Mississippi Delta by improving access to health services, promoting healthier lifestyles, and expanding educational opportunities. Local elected officials and city leaders were joined by Partnership Ambassadors for the event. (Staff)