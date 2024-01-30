Ribbon Cut For Delta Health Alliance

Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Staff reports

Delta Health Alliance celebrated the grand opening of its new Batesville office on Friday, Jan. 26, with a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by Panola Partnership. Located on Hwy. 51S in the Madison Square Shopping Center, Delta Health Alliance is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that works to change health care and education in the Mississippi Delta by improving access to health services, promoting healthier lifestyles, and expanding educational opportunities. Local elected officials and city leaders were joined by Partnership Ambassadors for the event. (Staff)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

National Bird Feeding Month in February

Writer’s block, like ice, finally melted

Homestead exemption filing deadline April 1

Loan rates, commodity prices may reduce ‘24 farm incomes

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow