Homestead exemption filing deadline April 1 Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Monday, April 1, is the last day for signing homestead exemption paperwork. Homeowners who have signed in the past and have no changes, do not have to sign a new form.

Persons with any of the following changes during the year 2023 will need to sign a new form in either of the Tax Assessor Collector’s offices located at the Batesville and Sardis Courthouses:

100% Disabled Veterans must bring proof and sign a new homestead. An unmarried widow of a 100% DAV must bring proof and sign a new form.

Homeowner or spouse became 65 years of age, bring proof.

Homeowner or spouse became disabled, bring proof.

Homeowner built a new home, bought a different home, or bought a mobile home on their own land.

Homeowner bought or sold land that may possibly be added to or deducted from homestead.

Homeowner got married, divorced, or either spouse deceased.

Applicants must bring vehicle tag numbers.

Homestead is only for full-time residents of Panola County, and requires:

Mississippi drivers license and license plates.

Mississippi income taxes paid.

Registered Panola County voter.

Proof may be required for the above.

The penalties that can be imposed for a fraudulent homestead exemption includes the additional assessment of double the amount of taxes lost due to a fraudulent claim a misdemeanor charge, a charge of perjury, a felony charge, a fine up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to 2 (two) years or a combination thereof.

Anyone with questions should contact the Batesville office at 563-6270.