Little Women: The Musical coming to the Heindl Center Feb. 7 Published 10:53 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Coming the Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Heindl Center for the Performing Arts stage is the touring production of “Little Women: The Musical” on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“This captivating production is filled with stunning music that bristles with energy and heart,” said Dr. Blake Bostick, director of the Heindl Center. “Based on the author Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy, who are each determined to live life on her own terms.”

This musical brings to life the characters from the semi-autobiographical, American classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. Transcending time “Little Women” has been beloved classic for over 150 years. From the heartwarming themes of family, sisterhood, passion and life purpose, the story begins in their home state of Massachusetts, in the throes of the American Civil War while the March girls’ father is off serving as a Union Army Champlain.

“Come immerse yourself in enchanting melodies, poignant storytelling, and a heartwarming celebration of sisterhood, resilience, and the enduring power of family bonds,” said Bostick.

If you would like to purchase tickets or learn more about the Heindl Center, please visit the HeindlCenter.org.