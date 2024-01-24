Five years on the stump from Mt. Olivet Published 10:19 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Dear readers. I cannot believe that I have been writing my little column now for five years. Five Years? What in the world have I said in all five years? Mathematicians would calculate there being 52 weeks in a year, times five years, and come out with the astounding number of 260. There were some misses, mostly recently. I always try to write something interesting or not write at all.

I started writing my column in Christmas 2018, when Mt. Olivet Methodist Church put on the elaborate true-to-life pageant “One Starry Night”. It was directed by Susan Ingrim who did an astounding job. The residents of Bethlehem at the time of Christ’s birth would have even been impressed.

There were shops and merchants selling goods. And an empty stall in anticipation of Christ’s birth. Of course, there was a Roman tax collector at the entranceway. The late “Skeeta” Thornton was reluctant to put on the robe and become the Roman tax collector. He played the part so well, and upon an encore show one year later he graciously volunteered.

Jeremy Weldon, Editor of the Panolian came out and took pictures and asked me to identify the characters and write a short story about each. After that one column led to another then another, then another, and then five years later here we are.

Jeremy has been a wonderful mentor, encouraging me to write and even continuing my series of children’s books The Purple Tractor. Rebecca Alexander, who mostly edits the Batesville and Beyond Magazines, graciously edits my magazine articles for mistakes.

Mattie Harwood has the job of deciphering and interpreting my weekly column. Mike Haskins, although in advertising, always encourages me to continue writing. And then there is you, my dear readers. You disagreed with me. You have agreed with me. Both I welcome with open arms because I know you read my column!

I carry a letter from Joyce Phillips in my purse. I call her the community ambassador. It was not unusual to get little notes from her. Sometimes jotted down on the back of an envelope. The last sentence of this letter of inspiration and encouragement said “Don’t ever stop writing.” I won’t Joyce, as long as you and all my dear readers this your column.

Email Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com