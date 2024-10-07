Memphis vs. South Florida Oct. 11 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, October 7, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will hit the road for an AAC showdown against the South Florida Bulls on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Raymond James Stadium.

Memphis vs. South Florida game info

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Memphis vs. South Florida statistical matchup

Memphis South Florida 429.6 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.0 (91st) 310.4 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.0 (106th) 159.0 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (56th) 270.6 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.2 (103rd) 3 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (36th) 9 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (25th)

Memphis leaders

In five games for the Tigers, Mario Anderson has run for 438 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Anderson has chipped in 125 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 20 catches.

Seth Henigan has played five games in 2024, and he’s racked up 1,339 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 63.5% completion percentage.

When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Henigan has scrambled for 60 yards (12.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns in five games.

Brandon Thomas has compiled 187 rushing yards (37.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry in five games for the Tigers.

South Florida leaders

Byrum Brown has two touchdown passes and zero interceptions in five games, completing 59.1% of his throws for 836 yards (167.2 per game).

On the ground, Brown has scored three touchdowns and accumulated 269 yards.

Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 248 yards (49.6 per game) and four touchdowns in five games.

Nay’Quan Wright has rushed for 237 yards (47.4 per game) and two touchdowns in five games.

