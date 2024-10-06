MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 7 Published 11:33 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

The Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

There is MLB action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 7

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -130

Guardians -130 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +110

Tigers +110 Total: 6 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

6 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Tigers 3

Guardians 4, Tigers 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (110) over the Tigers (-130)

Guardians (110) over the Tigers (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Max

Max

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -150

Yankees -150 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125

Royals +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4

Yankees 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-150) over the Royals (+125)

Yankees (-150) over the Royals (+125) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.