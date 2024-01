Batesville woman killed in crash Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Staff Report

A Batesville woman was killed in an accident on Hwy. 6E at the intersection of the northbound exit ramps and the highway Tuesday morning.

Coroner Christopher Gulledge said Wendy Hentz, 39, died at the scene from her injuries. Occupants of another vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

Ice or snow on the highway did not appear to have caused the accident, witnesses said.