Thomas Leon Rowsey, 82 Published 9:04 am Monday, January 22, 2024

Thomas Leon (Tommy) Rowsey, 82, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

The family will celebrate his life at 2 p.m.. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery near Enid. A gathering will precede the service from noon until service time.

Tommy was born in Pope to the late Jessie Leon and Mildred Carlisle Rowsey. He was a graduate of Pope School and Northwest Junior College in Senatobia. After completion of school, Tommy went to work for Sun Studios and WHBQ in Memphis. In 1972, he decided to move back to his childhood home to start his career in farming.

Tommy was a cotton, grain farmer and cattleman until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, he was a co-owner of Big Delta Power Sports with his two sons for a short time. Tommy was a faithful member and deacon of Pharsalia Baptist Church and was a longtime Gideon.

Tommy leaves his two sons, Thomas Brent Rowsey (Sonya), Russell Kirk Rowsey (Jayme) and one granddaughter, Victoria Eve Rowsey and her fiancé, Logan Tanner.

Along with his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Eddie Claire Freeman Rowsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.