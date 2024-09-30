MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 1 Published 8:37 pm Monday, September 30, 2024

The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule on Tuesday.

Take a peek at our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action on Tuesday.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 1

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -150

Astros -150 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +125

Tigers +125 Total: 6.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

6.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Astros 4, Tigers 3

Astros 4, Tigers 3 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-150) over the Tigers (+125)

Astros (-150) over the Tigers (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

TV Channel: ABC

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA)

Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -150

Orioles -150 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125

Royals +125 Total: 6.5 Runs (-135 to go over, +100 to go under)

6.5 Runs (-135 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Royals 4

Orioles 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125)

Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)

New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -135

Mets -135 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115

Brewers +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Moneyline Pick: Mets (+115) over the Brewers (-135)

Mets (+115) over the Brewers (-135) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 5:32 PM ET

5:32 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -145

Braves -145 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120

Padres +120 Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Moneyline Pick: Braves (+120) over the Padres (-145)

Braves (+120) over the Padres (-145) Total Pick: Under 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 8:38 PM ET

8:38 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)

Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) Braves Starter: TBA

