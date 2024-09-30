MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 1
Published 8:37 pm Monday, September 30, 2024
The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule on Tuesday.
Take a peek at our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action on Tuesday.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 1
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +125
- Total: 6.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 4, Tigers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-150) over the Tigers (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125
- Total: 6.5 Runs (-135 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (+115) over the Brewers (-135)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 5:32 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
- Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (+120) over the Padres (-145)
- Total Pick: Under 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 8:38 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)
- Braves Starter: TBA
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.