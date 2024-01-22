Hwy. 51 accident claims life of Como man Published 8:55 am Monday, January 22, 2024

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Hwy. 51 in Panola County.

A 2023 Honda Elantra driven by 34-year-old Kedric K. Norwood of Como, traveled south on Highway 51 when it left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Kedric K. Norwood received fatal injuries from the crash.

A passenger in the Honda, 45-year-old Derik Shaw of Como, received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.