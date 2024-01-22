Hwy. 51 accident claims life of Como man

Published 8:55 am Monday, January 22, 2024

By Staff reports

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Hwy. 51 in Panola County.

A 2023 Honda Elantra driven by 34-year-old Kedric K. Norwood of Como, traveled south on Highway 51 when it left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Kedric K. Norwood received fatal injuries from the crash.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A passenger in the Honda, 45-year-old Derik Shaw of Como, received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow