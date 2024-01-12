School officials working to transfer children after school bus collision Published 3:56 pm Friday, January 12, 2024

There are no reported injuries and only minor damage to South Panola School District buses that were involved in a collision about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The accident happened at the corner of College and Atwell Streets and only a fender was damaged. Atwell is a short street that runs between Batesville Elementary and Batesville Intermediate.

Superintendent Del Phillips was on the scene quickly and said the school was focused on getting the children on the buses transferred to other buses and to their regular after school destinations.

Phillips said the large response from the Fire Dept., Police Dept., and Lifeguard ambulance may have alarmed some people, but extra precaution is always taken when school children are involved.