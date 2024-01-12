Current windy conditions will melt into wintry mix Sunday
Published 4:29 pm Friday, January 12, 2024
Travel could be very difficult, especially since the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing could also result in power outages so plan accordingly.
The areas under this advisory are in portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. Affected Mississippi counties include the following (as of p.m. Friday):
CLAY … GREENE … CRAIGHEAD … POINSETT … MISSISSIPPI … CROSS … CRITTENDEN … ST. FRANCIS … LEE … PHILLIPS … DUNKLIN … PEMISCOT … DESOTO … MARSHALL … BENTON … TIPPAH … ALCORN … TISHOMINGO … TUNICA … TATE … PRENTISS … COAHOMA … QUITMAN … PANOLA … LAFAYETTE … UNION … PONTOTOC … LEE … ITAWAMBA … TALLAHATCHIE … YALOBUSHA … CALHOUN … CHICKASAW … MONROE … LAKE … OBION … WEAKLEY … HENRY … DYER … GIBSON … CARROLL … BENTON … LAUDERDALE … TIPTON … HAYWOOD … CROCKETT … MADISON … CHESTER … HENDERSON … DECATUR … SHELBY … FAYETTE … HARDEMAN … MCNAIRY … HARDIN