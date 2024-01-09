Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

4:25 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, lift assist.

6:17 a.m. – Pollard St., automatic fire alarm.

11:26 a.m. – The Cross area, vehicle fire.

12:59 p.m. – Taylor Rd., grass fire, county units not responding.

6:10 p.m – Tubbs Rd., female with difficulty breathing, Covid positive, Lifeguard also en route.

Jan. 3

5:17 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.

6:56 a.m. – Willard St., 23 year old subject has mild fever and body ache.

10:03 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Batesville Gun & Pawn, male subject passed out and having seizure.

5:39 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 55, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

8:20 p.m. – Thomas St., Smith Cleaners, subject has foot pain.

Jan. 4

6:42 a.m. – Jackson St., female subject has numb feet and speech is slurred.

7:10 a.m. – Westmoreland Circle, caller reporting smell of gas outside residence.

4:42 p.m. – Willa St., 50 year old female with possible heart attack.

5:21 p.m. – Lester St., 62 year old female with back pain.

7:23 p.m. – Van Voris St., Batesville Corner Store, 63 year old male with foot pain, extended arrival time for Lifeguard.

Jan. 5

9:25 a.m. – Wal Mart, grocery side, male subject complaining of foot pain.

1:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, McDonalds, vehicle accident in ditch, unknown injuries.

1:34 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

2:03 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Domino’s area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

5:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Dixieland area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

5:28 p.m. – Arizona St., 82 year old female with an altered level of consciousness.

7:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, McDonalds, female patient with arm and head pain, caller advises she was struck by a vehicle.

8:00 p.m. – Green Wave Lane, North Delta School, female student having a seizure, Lifeguard also en route.

9:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 63 year old male with foot trouble, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jan. 6

2:16 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm, negative contact with keyholder.

3:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, 83 year old female with fluid in lungs, Lifeguard also en route.

Jan. 7

2:04 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., 48 year old female not feeling well.

7:47 p.m. – Redbird Cove, female has fallen, life assist only.

8:36 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Jan. 8

3:04 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm.

7:21 a.m. – Patton Lane, Patton Lane Park, vehicle on fire, fully engulfed.

9:13 a.m. – Lester St., 62 year old male with difficulty breathing.

9:37 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 3 year old with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.

9:47 a.m. – Autozone, 54 year old male with chest and leg pain.

3:28 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Hoskins Learning Center, female having a seizure.