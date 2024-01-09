Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024
4:25 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, lift assist.
6:17 a.m. – Pollard St., automatic fire alarm.
11:26 a.m. – The Cross area, vehicle fire.
12:59 p.m. – Taylor Rd., grass fire, county units not responding.
6:10 p.m – Tubbs Rd., female with difficulty breathing, Covid positive, Lifeguard also en route.
Jan. 3
5:17 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.
6:56 a.m. – Willard St., 23 year old subject has mild fever and body ache.
10:03 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Batesville Gun & Pawn, male subject passed out and having seizure.
5:39 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 55, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.
8:20 p.m. – Thomas St., Smith Cleaners, subject has foot pain.
Jan. 4
6:42 a.m. – Jackson St., female subject has numb feet and speech is slurred.
7:10 a.m. – Westmoreland Circle, caller reporting smell of gas outside residence.
4:42 p.m. – Willa St., 50 year old female with possible heart attack.
5:21 p.m. – Lester St., 62 year old female with back pain.
7:23 p.m. – Van Voris St., Batesville Corner Store, 63 year old male with foot pain, extended arrival time for Lifeguard.
Jan. 5
9:25 a.m. – Wal Mart, grocery side, male subject complaining of foot pain.
1:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, McDonalds, vehicle accident in ditch, unknown injuries.
1:34 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
2:03 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Domino’s area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
5:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Dixieland area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
5:28 p.m. – Arizona St., 82 year old female with an altered level of consciousness.
7:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, McDonalds, female patient with arm and head pain, caller advises she was struck by a vehicle.
8:00 p.m. – Green Wave Lane, North Delta School, female student having a seizure, Lifeguard also en route.
9:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 63 year old male with foot trouble, Lifeguard has been toned.
Jan. 6
2:16 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm, negative contact with keyholder.
3:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, 83 year old female with fluid in lungs, Lifeguard also en route.
Jan. 7
2:04 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., 48 year old female not feeling well.
7:47 p.m. – Redbird Cove, female has fallen, life assist only.
8:36 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.
Jan. 8
3:04 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm.
7:21 a.m. – Patton Lane, Patton Lane Park, vehicle on fire, fully engulfed.
9:13 a.m. – Lester St., 62 year old male with difficulty breathing.
9:37 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 3 year old with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.
9:47 a.m. – Autozone, 54 year old male with chest and leg pain.
3:28 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Hoskins Learning Center, female having a seizure.