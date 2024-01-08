Severe weather: Wind advisory for area until midnight Tuesday Published 10:33 am Monday, January 8, 2024

A wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday for Oxford, including portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects during the next two days, according to national reports of severe weather on its way. Residents are encouraged to secure outdoor objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.