John Robert “Peewee” Aven, 55 Published 9:56 am Monday, January 8, 2024

John Robert “Peewee” Aven, 55, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Southaven.

Peewee, as he was affectionately known, was born August 3, 1968, to the late Robert Aven and Janice Sanders Aven in Charleston. A country boy at heart, Peewee loved fishing, gathering with his friends and spending time with his family. He was known by those who loved him for his stubborness and will be missed dearly by his family.

Peewee is survived by his wife, Rita Gibson, seven children, Lisa Aven, Michael Aven, Amber Aven, Heather Welch, Ethan Stewart, Brittany Roberts, and David Rochester, four siblings, Kenny Bailey, Stephanie Bailey, Denton Bailey, and Dale Bailey, and ten grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service in the spring.