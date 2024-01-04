Who makes the best spaghetti in Panola County? Nominate your favorite now Published 8:23 am Thursday, January 4, 2024

Today is National Spaghetti Day. From a can, box, or homemade, almost everyone likes this pasta dish. Who makes the best spaghetti in Panola County? Email editor@panolian.com and tell us your favorite and why – we will contact them and ask if they will share the recipe with our readers, and perhaps some history of their version of this southern favorite. If you have two favorites, send them both !