Robert Terrance Titus, 61 Published 2:28 pm Saturday, December 30, 2023

Robert Terrance Titus, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at his home in Batesville.

An inurnment will take place at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Once finalized by his family, the arrangements will be announced.

Robert was born on Aug. 26, 1962 to the late Rex and Joan Pigue Titus in Gulfport. He was a retired Technical Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. Throughout Robert’s nearly 20 years in the Air Force he specialized in command and control craftsman, and received numerous awards, including a joint service commendation medal, an outstanding unit award, a national defense service medal, and many more. After retirement, he found joy in the outdoors, whether he was fishing or bird hunting.

The family left behind to remember his legacy include his wife, Nereyda Vargas-Titus of Belleville, IL; four children, Derek Titus of Athens, AL, Rebecca Titus, Fabiola Geremia, and Alan Geremia all of Belleville, IL; three siblings, Melissa Williams of TN, Jeff Pigue of CO, and Faye Titus of TX; and four grandchildren, Emma, Josh, Jordan, and Khaylan Titus.