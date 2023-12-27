Roy Ford Mahon, 64 Published 5:20 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Roy Ford Mahon, 64, passed away at his home in Batesville on Dec. 13, 2023. He was the husband of Deborah Beavers Mahon.

A memorial service was held for Roy on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Faith Tabernacle Church in Batesville.

Roy was born March 16, 1959 to the late Hubert Mahon and Genevia Smith Mahon in Jackson. Roy was a warehouse manager during his lifetime. He enjoyed his working career. He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and sitting by a bonfire with his son, Nathan. Roy was a member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by three siblings, Linda Dilmore, Shirley Hagger, and James Edward Mahon.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Debbie Mahon of Batesville; children, Christopher Nathan Mahon and Shaylin Beavers, both of Batesville; siblings, Patricia Sims (Walt) of Mobile, AL, Betty Sue Mahon also of Mobile, Hubert Mahon, Jr. (Ticia) of Jacksonville, FL, William Alan Mahon of Lehigh Acres, FL; granddaughter, Hannah Grace Mahon; step-grandchildren, Kenny Smith, Nicholas Byrd, and Bella Johnson.