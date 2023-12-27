Lonnie Chrestman, Jr., 77 Published 5:18 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Lonnie Chrestman, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at his home near Batesville.

A memorial service for Lonnie will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning atnoon.

Lonnie was born on March 30, 1946 to Baby Joy Rutherford Welch and the late Lonnie Chrestman, Sr. in Panola County. He worked as a tire and lube technician at Wal-Mart for 20 years. Lonnie also honorably served our country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Martha Hughes Chrestman of Batesville, his mother, Baby Joy Welch of Batesville; his step-son, Scott Ingram (Wendy) of Batesville; and one granddaughter, Sterlynn Ingram.

Along with his father, he is preceded in death by five siblings, Larry, Lemmie, Leo, Bill, and Jason Chrestman.