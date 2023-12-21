Missing a wheelchair? Check with former judge Published 10:41 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

A Marks man is hoping a newspaper article will help him connect with the person who lost a wheelchair last Friday afternoon on Hwy. 6 in west Batesville.

Former Quitman County Justice Court Judge Joe Brown said he was traveling to Marks after completing errands in Batesville when he witnessed a wheelchair swept from the back of a pickup truck by a gust of wind.

Brown said he narrowly avoided hitting the chair, which had a surprisingly small amount of damage considering it landed on the highway. The owners of the wheelchair apparently did not notice the loss and did not stop and return.

Brown said the wheelchair appears to be nearly new and would like to return the equipment to its rightful owner before Christmas.

He can be reached at 662-326-6311 or 662-266-8585.