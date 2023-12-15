Panola County Jail Log Published 12:10 pm Friday, December 15, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 4

Eddie Anderson, III, 318 King St., Oxford, charged with simple domestic assault.

Colton Ray Anderson, 600 Raleigh LaGrange Dr., Rossville, TN, arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Mettetal, 215 Finmare Rd., Crowley, LA, arrested on a felony warrant, charged with taking a motor vehicle. Held for Acadia Parish, LA authorities.

Dec. 5

Diego Lucas, 212 Draper St., Batesville, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Pierre Fitzgerald Draper, 873 Edwards Rd, Sardis, charged with no seatbelt, no insurance, driving while license suspended, and DUI (2nd).

David Duane Ray, 8289 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with driving with no license.

Dec. 6

Barry Ray Meadows, 277893 Hwy. 32, Oakland, charged with careless driving, driving while license suspended, DUI, and possession of paraphernalia.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872A Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court, domestic violence, and malicious mischief.

Zaiviairs D. Madlock, 145 Dandridge Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence.

Dec. 7

James Calvin Pattridge, 101 Dickey Dr., Batesville, charged with obscene telecommunications.

Donald Draper, 4823 North End Dr., Millington, TN, charged with violation of probation.

Jaylin Davion Ausborn, 79 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with accessory after the fact.

Fredrick Lajuan Kimmons, 113 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

James Marshawn Jefferson, Senatobia, charged with accessory after the fact.

Dec. 8

April Natasha Smith, 18467 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamari Tyrice Barnes, 1378 Bankston Rd., Tunica, charged with murder.

Vincent Dawayne Larry, 207 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

John Scott Adams, 221 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Carolyn Renee Smith, 2107A Hwy. 310E, Como, charged with violation of the window tint ordinance, failure to keep in the proper lane, no insurance, and DUI (other).

James Robert Wade, 3805 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Joseph Ronald Sarich, 409 Wilson St., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Robert Lee Pool, 1731 Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Leroy Hardrick, 400 Don Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Derrick Lee Nelson, 388 Brower Rd., Coffeeville, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Rickey Dakota Thumann, 98 CR 269, Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Tracie Leahann Ellis, 68 Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Damion Arquell Prince, 36 6th St., Crowder, charged with DUI (other).

Paul Stacy Wells, 10958 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Kimberly Jean Davis, 103 Old Lake Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI refusal and speeding (102 MPH).

Dec. 9

Willie Patterson, Jr., 1065 Smart Rd., Como, charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Thomas Eugene Pruett, 32085A Black Jack Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Dylan Hakim Leggette, 8945 Sweet Flag Loop, Southaven, charged with contempt of court.

Bobby Lloyd Griffin, 1232 Hunt Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Jeremy Undrae Martin, 242 MLK Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Dec. 10

Kenisha Rashae Williams, 837 Cedar St., Greenville, charged with speeding.

Roy Gene McGhee, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with open container, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Roy Dell Key, 232 Mississippi Ave., Falcon, charged with careless driving and DUI.

Willie Earl Cook, 409 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with driving while license suspended.

Calvin Eppenger, 3367 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 11

Gregory Bobo, 15 Earnestine Turner Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.