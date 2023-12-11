Circuit Clerk Meek-Phelps will not take oath of office – Supervisors will appoint new clerk Published 11:07 am Monday, December 11, 2023

In a stunning announcement at Monday morning’s meeting of the Panola County Board of Supervisors, Circuit Clerk Melissa Meek-Phelps said she will not take the oath of office for her position when county officials are sworn in for the 2024-28 term.

At the close of the regular board meeting at the Batesville Courthouse, board president was about to ask for a vote for the supervisors to enter executive session when Meek-Phelps entered the room and passed out a letter to each board member, the county attorney, and newspaper editor.

The letter is as follows:

“I, Melissa Meek-Phelps, the current Circuit Clerk, after much consideration has decided that I will not be accepting the oath of office for the new 2024-28 term of office. It has been an honor and a privilege serving the wonderful people of this great county. I have worked relentlessly to assist and help in every possible way, and serve everyone in a fair and integral manner. I will be happy to assist in any way to help with a smooth transition, especially due to the fast approaching Federal Election.

Thank you and it’s been an honor working with you all.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY… AN INTERVIEW WITH MEEK-PHELPS WILL BE ADDED, ALONG WITH THE PRELIMINARY PLANS TO FILL THE SOON-TO-BE VACANT SEAT OF THE CIRCUIT CLERK.