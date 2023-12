Sweet Potato King Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Batesville Civitan Club held another successful Radio Day on Saturday, Nov. 24, with nearly $26,000 raised for the club’s charities. The coveted box of sweet potatoes was the hot item again this year, with Keith Heafner finally winning the spuds with a $1,200 bid. Employees at Heafner Automotive Group gathered this week for a showroom photo with the cherished sweet potatoes.