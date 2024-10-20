How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20 Published 1:48 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

Today’s WNBA playoff slate includes only one game — the Minnesota Lynx against the New York Liberty.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

