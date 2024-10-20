76ers vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 4:36 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies go up against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDS-SE(MEM).

76ers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-PH and FDS-SE(MEM)

NBCS-PH and FDS-SE(MEM) Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Favorite: –

76ers vs. Grizzlies 2023-24 Stats

76ers Grizzlies 114.6 Points Avg. 105.8 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8 46.4% Field Goal % 43.5% 36.3% Three Point % 34.6%

76ers’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tyrese Maxey put up 25.9 points per game last season and dished out 6.2 assists.

Andre Drummond grabed nine rebounds per game.

Paul George hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

George averaged 1.5 steals per game. Joel Embiid collected 1.7 blocks an outing.

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Desmond Bane racked up 5.5 assists per game.

Bane knocked down 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Jackson racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

76ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Bucks – Home – 10/25 Raptors – Away – 10/27 Pacers – Away – 10/30 Pistons – Home – 11/2 Grizzlies – Home – 11/4 Suns – Away – 11/6 Clippers – Away – 11/8 Lakers – Away – 11/10 Hornets – Home – 11/12 Knicks – Home –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/25 Rockets – Away – 10/26 Magic – Home – 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away – 11/4 Nets – Away – 11/6 Lakers – Home – 11/8 Wizards – Home – 11/10 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/13 Lakers – Away –

