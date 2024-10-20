76ers vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Nov. 2

Published 4:36 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Grizzlies go up against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDS-SE(MEM).

76ers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-PH and FDS-SE(MEM)
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • Favorite:

76ers vs. Grizzlies 2023-24 Stats

76ers Grizzlies
114.6 Points Avg. 105.8
111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8
46.4% Field Goal % 43.5%
36.3% Three Point % 34.6%

76ers’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Tyrese Maxey put up 25.9 points per game last season and dished out 6.2 assists.
  • Andre Drummond grabed nine rebounds per game.
  • Paul George hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • George averaged 1.5 steals per game. Joel Embiid collected 1.7 blocks an outing.

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid last season with 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Desmond Bane racked up 5.5 assists per game.
  • Bane knocked down 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jackson racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

76ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Bucks Home
10/25 Raptors Away
10/27 Pacers Away
10/30 Pistons Home
11/2 Grizzlies Home
11/4 Suns Away
11/6 Clippers Away
11/8 Lakers Away
11/10 Hornets Home
11/12 Knicks Home

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/25 Rockets Away
10/26 Magic Home
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away
11/4 Nets Away
11/6 Lakers Home
11/8 Wizards Home
11/10 Trail Blazers Away
11/13 Lakers Away

