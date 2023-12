Miracles at Christmas Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

First Security Bank held its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the main branch in Batesville. Pictured are residents of The Baddour Center in Senatobia, who perform as The Miracles choir, and provided special music for the Tree Lighting. The Miracles assisted Santa Claus for the official lighting. (Glennie Pou)