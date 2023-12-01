Jail Log Published 12:34 pm Friday, December 1, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 20

Amos Caldwell, 779 S. Parkway, Coldwater, charged with malicious mischief.

Nov. 21

Timothy Lee Tucker, Jr., 9014 CR 436, Water Valley, charged with DUI.

Oscar DeJesus Batun Barraso, 303 Megan Lane, Oxford, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and careless driving..

Arthur Wayne Garrad, Jr., 7963 Crescent Circle, Olive Branch,charged with possession of a controlled substance and held for DeSoto County authorities.

Nov. 22

Joshua Andrew Kennedy, 881 Chickasaw Rd., Pope, charged with two counts of embezzlement.

Tyler Gene Golden, 2517 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, charged with failure to appear (bond surrendered).

Deonte Carnell Taylor, 1105 Coldwater St., Tunica, held for Tunica County authorities.

Nov. 23

Anthony Edward West, 113 ½ Church St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Nov. 24

Willie Reeves, Jr., 4537 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Nov. 25

Janylya Markalyn McCorkle, 115 MLK #24, Batesville, charged with DUI, open container, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Jasmine Dominique Henderson, Lot 44, El Dorado Circle, Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Lynn Brower, 109 Dogwood Heights, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Tomas Jontel Binns, 200A Southern St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Gerard Lee Broyles, 4400 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Anthony Lakendrick Webb, 407 W. Pearl St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Nov. 26

Dillan Wayne Brower, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Nov. 27

Brandon Markeith Chapman, 285 George Thomas Rd., Batesville, arrested on a trespassing warrant.