Panola County Jail Log Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 30

Kayla Marie Corbett, 1392 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Taveon Marqui Watters, 361 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Oct. 31

Tremaine Dentay Vaughn, 106 Warner St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Brandon Deshawn Smith, 390 Vandalia St., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Dale Edward Nolan, 1208A Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with false pretenses.

Richard Edward Johnson, 11452 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with DUI (other)

Jakayla Desiree McIntosh, 12 CR 156, Oxford, charged with possession of marijuana.

Nov. 1

Alexus Reshun Turner, 103 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Candi Lynn Black, 129 Saint Charles St., Charleston, charged with shoplifting.

Bobby Lovette Smalley, Jr., 217 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Nov. 2

Jakilra Keyelaya Reeves, 217 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with hindering prosecution.

Ronregis Marcel Lewis, 312 Hernando St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Randy Edwin Hudson, 1590 Hwy. 51S, Senatobia, charged with grand larceny, burglary, and malicious mischief.

Marquis Javon Roberson, 104 Hope Lane, Batesville, charged with reckless driving, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing.

Lee Chester Lesure, 1775 Looxahoma Circle, Como, charged with improper equipment, driving while license suspended, and expired tag.

Jessi Nicole Gibson, 164 Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer, possession of paraphernalia, and disturbance of the peace.

Nov. 3

Reuben Alexander Corley, 138 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, held as a State Inmate.

Earl Dewayne Walters, 885 Quitman Ave., Quitman, charged with child endangerment, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and possession of marijuana.

Wendy Rene Henley, 1008 Spears St., West Memphis, AR, charged with contempt of court.

Jasmine Victoria Thomas, 211 Noble St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Nov. 5

Charles Ray Holt, 106 Hickory Lane, Batesville, charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

King David Terrell Porter, 102 W. Mill Rd., Sardis, charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Nov. 6

Anthony Scott Peavy, 626 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.