Coroner – Election numbers by Precinct

Published 10:02 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Editor

Troy Smith congratulates Christopher Gulledge at the Batesville Courthouse Tuesday night.

Christopher Gulledge

Como Library – 203

Union Fire Station – 116

Sardis Courthouse – 252

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 85

Sardis Library – 233

Pleasant Grove Fire – 56

Longtown Fire Dept. – 65

Crenshaw Fire – 102

Macedonia-Concord – 270

Pope Hosanna – 347

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 207

Courtland Baptist – 484

Tocowa Community – 305

Crowder Wastewater – 73

Panola Extension – 193

Eureka Community – 338

Black Jack Community – 372

Mt. Olivet Fire – 324

Batesville Courthouse – 674

Patton Lane – 313

Enon Water Bldg. – 68

Total – 5,080

 

Troy Smith

Como Library – 199

Union Fire Station – 84

Sardis Courthouse – 151

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 52

Sardis Library – 164

Pleasant Grove Fire – 45

Longtown Fire Dept. – 42

Crenshaw Fire – 41

Macedonia-Concord – 122

Pope Hosanna – 264

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 181

Courtland Baptist – 248

Tocowa Community – 271

Crowder Wastewater – 25

Panola Extension – 186

Eureka Community – 344

Black Jack Community – 272

Mt. Olivet Fire – 284

Batesville Courthouse – 539

Patton Lane – 114

Enon Water Bldg. – 231

Total – 3,651

 

Deven Townes

Como Library – 337

Union Fire Station – 112

Sardis Courthouse – 184

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 35

Sardis Library – 238

Pleasant Grove Fire – 22

Longtown Fire Dept. – 36

Crenshaw Fire – 55

Macedonia-Concord – 105

Pope Hosanna – 36

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 23

Courtland Baptist – 130

Tocowa Community – 16

Crowder Wastewater – 29

Panola Extension – 30

Eureka Community – 36

Black Jack Community – 56

Mt. Olivet Fire – 64

Batesville Courthouse – 112

Patton Lane – 147

Enon Water Bldg. – 7

Total – 1,810

