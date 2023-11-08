Coroner – Election numbers by Precinct
Published 10:02 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Christopher Gulledge
Como Library – 203
Union Fire Station – 116
Sardis Courthouse – 252
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 85
Sardis Library – 233
Pleasant Grove Fire – 56
Longtown Fire Dept. – 65
Crenshaw Fire – 102
Macedonia-Concord – 270
Pope Hosanna – 347
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 207
Courtland Baptist – 484
Tocowa Community – 305
Crowder Wastewater – 73
Panola Extension – 193
Eureka Community – 338
Black Jack Community – 372
Mt. Olivet Fire – 324
Batesville Courthouse – 674
Patton Lane – 313
Enon Water Bldg. – 68
Total – 5,080
Troy Smith
Como Library – 199
Union Fire Station – 84
Sardis Courthouse – 151
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 52
Sardis Library – 164
Pleasant Grove Fire – 45
Longtown Fire Dept. – 42
Crenshaw Fire – 41
Macedonia-Concord – 122
Pope Hosanna – 264
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 181
Courtland Baptist – 248
Tocowa Community – 271
Crowder Wastewater – 25
Panola Extension – 186
Eureka Community – 344
Black Jack Community – 272
Mt. Olivet Fire – 284
Batesville Courthouse – 539
Patton Lane – 114
Enon Water Bldg. – 231
Total – 3,651
Deven Townes
Como Library – 337
Union Fire Station – 112
Sardis Courthouse – 184
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 35
Sardis Library – 238
Pleasant Grove Fire – 22
Longtown Fire Dept. – 36
Crenshaw Fire – 55
Macedonia-Concord – 105
Pope Hosanna – 36
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 23
Courtland Baptist – 130
Tocowa Community – 16
Crowder Wastewater – 29
Panola Extension – 30
Eureka Community – 36
Black Jack Community – 56
Mt. Olivet Fire – 64
Batesville Courthouse – 112
Patton Lane – 147
Enon Water Bldg. – 7
Total – 1,810