Northwest Jazz Band performing at Heindl Center on Nov. 14 Published 8:19 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Jazz Band is putting on a concert on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.

The Northwest Jazz Band is led by John Ungurait and Dr. John Hagan. Assistant Director of Choral Activities, Lacey Halley will also be singing alongside the ensemble on a “Quiet Night of Quiet Stars” and “The Nearness of You.”

“The Ensemble has worked very hard this semester exploring many different styles of Jazz from Rock and Swing to two Latin styles, Bossa Nova and Samba,” said Ungurait.

The Jazz Band has been a pivotal part of Northwest’s Fine Arts for many years now, and they are excited for another upcoming concert in the Heindl Center.

“We are playing some fantastic standard Jazz charts from great composers like Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock, Benny Golson, Thelonius Monk, Cole Porter, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Hoagy Carmichael, and Neal Hefti, the arranger for the Count Basie Band,” Ungurait said.

Both of the ensembles that will be playing have prepared all semester for this performance, and Ungurait said that he hopes the community will come out and support these performers and students.

“This will be a great evening of Jazz by two fine ensembles with a little something that everyone will enjoy,” Ungurait said.

To learn more about Northwest Bands, please visit www.northwestms.edu/programs/ academic/fine-arts-department