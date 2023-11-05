Check smoke alarms this weekend Published 8:23 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

“Falling back to Standard Time early Sunday morning remains a good reminder to check your smoke alarms and change batteries,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “There were 71 fire deaths in 2022. In 34 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home.”

Create an escape plan and make sure everyone knows where to meet outside of the home, in case of fire. One suggestion for families is to have children draw an escape plan with their parents or guardians. The drawing should show how everyone will get out of the house. There should be multiple exits. The drawing should also include where they will meet outside the home. Once done drawing, talk about the plan together as a family.

Also, remember to: