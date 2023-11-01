Crutcher family continues support of Boots & Pearls at NW Soiree Published 2:38 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced that the presenting sponsor for the 2024 Northwest Soiree Boots & Pearls will be Mini Systems, Inc., of Sardis.

Mini Systems, Inc., owned by Tracy and Melody Crutcher, is located in Sardis and specializes in the fabrication and construction of mini storage systems. The company does construction in 17 states from coast to coast.

The Crutcher family also owns Storage Plus and has storage facilities and several laundromats in Panola and Tate counties.

“We are filled with gratitude for Mini Systems, Inc. returning as our Presenting Sponsor once again this year,” said Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement. “Their unwavering support started with our inaugural Soiree and they’ve continued to invest in the Northwest vision. We appreciate the incredible generosity of Tracy Crutcher and his family.”

The Northwest Soiree is a premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia. This formal ticket event will honor community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

The event is slated for March 2, 2024.

Proceeds from this event help move forward the college’s vision of transforming students’ lives, enriching our communities, and striving for excellence in our educational programs and services. Information for ticket sales will be announced soon.