Exchange Club Pancake Breakfast photos Published 9:01 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1 of 6

The Exchange Club of Batesville held another successful Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for the prevention of child abuse last Saturday in conjunction with the Art Mart Festival put on by the Main Street Program. Pictured are Exchange Club president Russell Pierce and Amanda Avery Hankins, a member of the Batesville Junior Auxiliary. The JAs help with the Pancake projects each year.