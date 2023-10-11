Panola County Jail Log Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 2

Quiency Demond Market, 321 Hays St., Batesville, charged with false pretenses.

Jabari Kentrell Flowers, 607A Clearbook Dr., Oxford, charged with violation of probation.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Jeremy James Burch, 68 Jimmy Joyner Rd., Water Valley, charged with domestic violence.

Oct. 4

William Lewis Caldwell, 208 Jeffery St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Clifton Bernard Dandridge, Jr., 3260 Arkabutla Rd., Coldwater, held as a State Inmate.

Ronnie Lynn Foster, 7281 Hwy. 32S, Oakland, held as a State Inmate.

Dekeidick Sherell Danner, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Alexas Reshun Turner, 103 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Tabarious Devontay Evans, 120 Magnolia Circle, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, DUI, and child endangerment.

Ladrevius Marquis Brooks, 2154 Tate-Marshall Rd., Coldwater, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Shameek Najee Thomas, 532B West Pearl St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Tracy Willard Tigner, 704 Chapel Hill Rd., Pope, charged with DUI refusal.

Oct. 5

Teretric Darrell Williams, 19 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with trespassing and burglary of a commercial building.

Preston Kendrick Edwards, 1008 Hunter Lake Estates, Crystal Springs, held as a Federal Inmate.

Anthony Hunter Murphy, 75 Rawls Dr., Hattiesburg, held as a Federal Inmate.

Jonathan Boyd, 300 Aurora Circle, Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station, Batesville, charged with violation of the homeless ordinance.

Oct. 6

Anterio Demetrain Draper, 171D Harmon Rd, Batesville, changed with improper equipment and possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle.

Jessica Rae Delfunt, 2301 Barefoot Rd., Charleston, charged with driving while license suspended.

Tony Randale Armstrong, 23196A Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Desare Jamia Dean, 3123 Main St., Little Rock, charged with burglary and false pretenses.

Oct. 7

Charlie Howard Melton, III, 3266 Teasdale Rd., Oakland, charged with public drunkenness.

Denisha Racel Foster, 100 UClub Cove, Oxford, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and expired tag.

Tad Allen Blaylock, 218 West St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Leonard Jr., McGhee, 208 Claude St., Batesville, charged with failure to use a turn signal and simple assault.

Stephanie Renee Potts, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Micah Elizabeth Swift, 4180 Nail Rd., Olive Branch, charted with DUI.

Kristopher Shannon Jones, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and possession of marijuana.

Emarion Rayshun Reynolds, 392 Longtown Rd, Como, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and violation of the seatbelt ordinance.

Landarious Colrissian Johnson, 347 E Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and no insurance.

Victor Alfredo Tejeda Ibarra, 1363 PIttman Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to yield, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and DUI.