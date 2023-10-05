United Way’s 2023 campaign kick-off luncheon Oct. 18 Published 6:21 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County officially kicks off its 2023-2024 campaign Wednesday, Oct. 18, at noon at the Oxford Conference Center. The luncheon will be catered by Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering.

The event offers participants the opportunity to learn about the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County organization’s impact as well as reach throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach Mike Bianco will serve as featured speaker this year to celebrate the things a community can accomplish when working hand in hand for the betterment of Oxford and Lafayette County.

“We are so grateful to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for its incredible support and presenting sponsorship for this year’s luncheon,” said Kurt Brummett. “Our amazing event sponsors like Baptist, the University of Mississippi, BankPlus, Oxford Conference Center, City of Oxford, Magnolia Rental, North Central Mississippi REALTORS, Shaw Ace Hardware and Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering – as well as all of our amazing full-table and half-table sponsors – enable us to host this free community event on an annual basis.”

Sponsorships are available:

Event Sponsorships

Presenting: $2,500 (includes up to four reserved tables for eight)

Dynasty: $1,500 (includes up to three reserved tables for eight)

Champion: $1,000 (includes up to two reserved tables for eight)

Program: $500 (includes one reserved table for eight)

Table Sponsorships



Full Table: $250 (seats eight)

Half Table: $125 (seats four)

Event sponsors receive enhanced visibility at the event as well as additional recognition via social media and other means. Table sponsors will be identified at their table along with receiving recognition in the program similar to our event sponsors. Forms for these sponsorships are available:

Every contribution to the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County makes a meaningful difference as the community partners together to better the community. No amount is too small to make a significant impact on health, advance education, financial stability and other basic needs for people throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.

How does your contribution help?

A little more than $2 is enough to purchase a book through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Fewer than $4 can purchase a meal through the Meals on Wheels program.

A little less than $5 can purchase a lovepack for a student to help ensure he or she does not go hungry over the weekend or a holiday break.

$10 is enough to purchase a workbook to help an adult from our community earn his or her high school equivalency diploma.

Those are just a few examples of the difference that can be produced with $10 or less through local program partners like the Lafayette County Literacy Council, Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging and Lovepacks. The returns on every investment in the LOU community exponentially multiply as the donation amount increases as the generous gifts we receive assist thousands of local residents of all ages as well as backgrounds.

Learn more about the many ways to invest in this community at uwoxfordms.org/invest.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact Brummett at (662) 236-4265. To make an online reservation, visit this link: Online RSVP Form.