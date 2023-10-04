Powerball soars to $1.2B for Wednesday drawing Published 11:50 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Powerball® jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.2 billion (estimated $551.7 cash value) for the drawing tonight. The jackpot has continued to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night: 12-26-27-43-47 and a Powerball of 5.

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it will be the third largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

This is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion-dollar jackpots in the Powerball game. The Powerball jackpot was previously won July 19 in California when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot tonight, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $551.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5 percent each year.

The Friday, Oct. 6, drawing of the Mega Millions® jackpot is now up to an estimated $350 million with an estimated cash value of $155.9 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $450,000.