North Panola Homecoming King and Queen crowned during Saturday halftime festivities Published 1:41 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

North Panola High School celebrated its Homecoming weekend festivities last week with a presentation of the Royal Court and Coronation on Wednesday, and the Homecoming football game against Cleveland Central Saturday afternoon. Crowned King and Queen during halftime ceremonies were seniors Nehemiah Brown and Markeiya Davis. (Glennie Pou)