Ricky Lee Darby , 64 Published 5:16 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Ricky Lee Darby , 64, of Batesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at Yalobusha County Nursing Home in Water Valley.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Scruggs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Ricky was born March 25, 1959 to the late Alfred Darby and Ruby Jeweline Rodgers Darby in Marks. Ricky worked as a mechanic during his career. He previously attended and was baptized at the First United Pentecostal Church of Batesville and had also attended Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope. He loved fishing or “tight lining” as he called it. He also loved knives and collecting various types of knives. He had a deep love for his family and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by five brothers, W.L. Burks, Tommy Joe Burks, Ray Darby, Danny Darby, and Tony Darby.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Eric Darby (Sharron), of Colorado; three grandchildren, Lucas Darby, Morgan Darby, and Keegan Darby, all of Colorado; and six siblings, Billy Darby (Jean), of Batesville, Jackie Darby (Libby), of Southaven, Bonnie Dulin, of Batesville, Sue Alred (Junior), of Pope, Shera Horne (Joe), of Pope, and Angie Ledbetter (Jamie), of Batesville.