Lucy Paulette Norman, 82 Published 12:28 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Lucy Paulette Norman, 82, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

A celebration of Paulette’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.