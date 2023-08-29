Presley leads Cougars in 38-0 rout

Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Brad Greer

North Panola first- year starting quarterback D.J. Presley looked like a seasoned veteran as the sophomore three for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Cougars opened up the 2024 campaign with a 38-0 rout of MS Palmer Friday night in Marks. The win marked the third year in a row that North Panola has shutout the Dragons.

  The Cougars got on the board midway though the first quarter when Presley hit Marterrion Renix on a 14-yard pass reception. Later in the quarter, Dandy Dozen member and Mississippi State commitment J.J.Herrell reeled in a 71-yard bomb from Presley to give North Panola a 12-0 lead.

North Panola took a 24-0 halftime advantage as Renix closed out the half with a 56-yard interception return. The Cougars extended their lead to 32-0 at the 7:32 mark of the third quarter as Presley called his own number on a eight-yard run. North Panola put the finishing touches on the game as Presley connected with Cody Simpson for 65 yards.  

The Cougars travel to Charleston Friday for a 7 p.m kickoff.  

 

