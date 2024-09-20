Where to Watch Memphis vs. Navy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21

Published 4:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Navy on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 21

Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) will take on the Navy Midshipmen (2-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Memphis vs. Navy Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 203 YDS / 4 TD / 67.7 YPG / 5 YPC
9 REC / 65 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.7 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 741 YDS (67%) / 5 TD / 1 INT
Gregroy Desrosiers RB 95 YDS / 1 TD / 31.7 YPG / 5.9 YPC
8 REC / 39 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13 REC YPG
Anthony Landphere TE 8 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG
Elijah Herring LB 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Chandler Martin LB 13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
William Whitlow Jr. DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Bryce Edmondson LB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
10/11/2024 at South Florida
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Navy Key Players

Name Position Stats
Blake Horvath QB 220 YDS (57.1%) / 3 TD / 1 INT
155 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 77.5 RUSH YPG
Eli Heidenreich RB 7 YDS / 0 TD / 3.5 YPG / 1.8 YPC
8 REC / 172 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 86 REC YPG
Alex Tecza RB 132 YDS / 2 TD / 66 YPG / 6.3 YPC
Brandon Chatman RB 65 YDS / 0 TD / 32.5 YPG / 6.5 YPC
1 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 21 REC YPG
Luke Pirris DL 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Jaxson Campbell DB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Colin Ramos LB 22 TKL / 0 TFL
Landon Robinson DL 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Navy Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Bucknell W 49-21
9/7/2024 vs. Temple W 38-11
9/21/2024 vs. Memphis
9/28/2024 at UAB
10/5/2024 at Air Force
10/19/2024 vs. Charlotte
10/26/2024 vs. Notre Dame
11/2/2024 at Rice
11/9/2024 at South Florida
11/16/2024 vs. Tulane
11/29/2024 at East Carolina
12/14/2024 vs. Army

