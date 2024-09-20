Where to Watch Memphis vs. Navy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21
Published 4:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) will take on the Navy Midshipmen (2-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
We have more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Memphis vs. Navy Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Annapolis, Maryland
- Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|203 YDS / 4 TD / 67.7 YPG / 5 YPC
9 REC / 65 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.7 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|741 YDS (67%) / 5 TD / 1 INT
|Gregroy Desrosiers
|RB
|95 YDS / 1 TD / 31.7 YPG / 5.9 YPC
8 REC / 39 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13 REC YPG
|Anthony Landphere
|TE
|8 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|William Whitlow Jr.
|DL
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Bryce Edmondson
|LB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|10/11/2024
|at South Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Navy Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Blake Horvath
|QB
|220 YDS (57.1%) / 3 TD / 1 INT
155 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 77.5 RUSH YPG
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
|7 YDS / 0 TD / 3.5 YPG / 1.8 YPC
8 REC / 172 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 86 REC YPG
|Alex Tecza
|RB
|132 YDS / 2 TD / 66 YPG / 6.3 YPC
|Brandon Chatman
|RB
|65 YDS / 0 TD / 32.5 YPG / 6.5 YPC
1 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 21 REC YPG
|Luke Pirris
|DL
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Jaxson Campbell
|DB
|15 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Colin Ramos
|LB
|22 TKL / 0 TFL
|Landon Robinson
|DL
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Bucknell
|W 49-21
|9/7/2024
|vs. Temple
|W 38-11
|9/21/2024
|vs. Memphis
|–
|9/28/2024
|at UAB
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Air Force
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Notre Dame
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Rice
|–
|11/9/2024
|at South Florida
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Tulane
|–
|11/29/2024
|at East Carolina
|–
|12/14/2024
|vs. Army
|–