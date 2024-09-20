Where to Watch Memphis vs. Navy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21 Published 4:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) will take on the Navy Midshipmen (2-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Memphis vs. Navy Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 203 YDS / 4 TD / 67.7 YPG / 5 YPC

9 REC / 65 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.7 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 741 YDS (67%) / 5 TD / 1 INT Gregroy Desrosiers RB 95 YDS / 1 TD / 31.7 YPG / 5.9 YPC

8 REC / 39 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13 REC YPG Anthony Landphere TE 8 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG Elijah Herring LB 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Chandler Martin LB 13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK William Whitlow Jr. DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK Bryce Edmondson LB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy – 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 10/11/2024 at South Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Navy Key Players

Name Position Stats Blake Horvath QB 220 YDS (57.1%) / 3 TD / 1 INT

155 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 77.5 RUSH YPG Eli Heidenreich RB 7 YDS / 0 TD / 3.5 YPG / 1.8 YPC

8 REC / 172 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 86 REC YPG Alex Tecza RB 132 YDS / 2 TD / 66 YPG / 6.3 YPC Brandon Chatman RB 65 YDS / 0 TD / 32.5 YPG / 6.5 YPC

1 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 21 REC YPG Luke Pirris DL 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK Jaxson Campbell DB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Colin Ramos LB 22 TKL / 0 TFL Landon Robinson DL 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Navy Schedule