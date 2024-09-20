Where to Watch Titans vs. Packers on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 22
Published 3:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-2) ready for a home matchup with the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
This matchup will be available on TV.
Sep 22, 2024: Titans vs. Packers Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|7 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 63.5 YPG
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|144 YDS / 1 TD / 72 YPG / 4.4 YPC
8 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 26 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|319 YDS (63.3%) / 2 TD / 3 INT
74 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 37 RUSH YPG
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD / 15.5 YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|9 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|9 TKL / 0 TFL
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|12 TKL / 2 TFL
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|8 TKL / 4 TFL
Titans Injuries
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Passing Stats: 34-for-17 | 260 YDS | 2 TDs | 1 INT
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 5 GP
- Injury: Back
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 48 ATT | 235 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Quadricep
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Calf
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 8 TAR | 6 REC | 147 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Morgan | OT (Out)
Carrington Valentine | CB (Doubtful)
Jordan Love | QB (Questionable)
Elgton Jenkins | OL (Unspecified)
Josh Jacobs | RB (Unspecified)
Kingsley Enagbare | DL (Unspecified)
Kenny Clark | DL (Unspecified)
Rasheed Walker | OT (Unspecified)
Zach Tom | OL (Unspecified)
Jayden Reed | WR (Unspecified)
Josh Myers | OL (Unspecified)
Tucker Kraft | TE (Unspecified)
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|–
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|–
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Packers Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|6 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 73.5 YPG
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|235 YDS / 0 TD / 117.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Jordan Love
|QB
|260 YDS (50%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
|Malik Willis
|QB
|122 YDS (80%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
41 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Quay Walker
|LB
|17 TKL / 1 TFL
|Xavier McKinney
|SAF
|8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Javon Bullard
|SAF
|16 TKL / 0 TFL
Packers Injuries
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/6/2024
|at Eagles
|L 34-29
|Peacock
|9/15/2024
|Colts
|W 16-10
|FOX
|9/22/2024
|at Titans
|–
|FOX
|9/29/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|at Rams
|–
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|FOX
|10/20/2024
|Texans
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|at Bears
|–
|FOX
|11/24/2024
|49ers
|–
|FOX
|11/28/2024
|Dolphins
|–
|NBC
|12/5/2024
|at Lions
|–
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/15/2024
|at Seahawks
|–
|NBC
|12/23/2024
|Saints
|–
|ESPN
|12/29/2024
|at Vikings
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|Bears
|–
|–