Where to Watch Titans vs. Packers on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 22

Published 3:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Packers on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 22

The Tennessee Titans (0-2) ready for a home matchup with the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

This matchup will be available on TV.

Sep 22, 2024: Titans vs. Packers Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, September 22, 2024
  • Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Calvin Ridley WR 7 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 63.5 YPG
Tony Pollard RB 144 YDS / 1 TD / 72 YPG / 4.4 YPC
8 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 26 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 319 YDS (63.3%) / 2 TD / 3 INT
74 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 37 RUSH YPG
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD / 15.5 YPG
Harold Landry OLB 9 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 9 TKL / 0 TFL
Ernest Jones LB 12 TKL / 2 TFL
Roger McCreary CB 8 TKL / 4 TFL

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Packers Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jayden Reed WR 6 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 73.5 YPG
Josh Jacobs RB 235 YDS / 0 TD / 117.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC
Jordan Love QB 260 YDS (50%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
Malik Willis QB 122 YDS (80%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
41 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG
Keisean Nixon CB 10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Quay Walker LB 17 TKL / 1 TFL
Xavier McKinney SAF 8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Javon Bullard SAF 16 TKL / 0 TFL

Packers Injuries

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/6/2024 at Eagles L 34-29 Peacock
9/15/2024 Colts W 16-10 FOX
9/22/2024 at Titans FOX
9/29/2024 Vikings CBS
10/6/2024 at Rams CBS
10/13/2024 Cardinals FOX
10/20/2024 Texans CBS
10/27/2024 at Jaguars FOX
11/3/2024 Lions FOX
11/17/2024 at Bears FOX
11/24/2024 49ers FOX
11/28/2024 Dolphins NBC
12/5/2024 at Lions Amazon Prime Video
12/15/2024 at Seahawks NBC
12/23/2024 Saints ESPN
12/29/2024 at Vikings FOX
TBD Bears

