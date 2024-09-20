Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3

Published 12:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best bets are available for when the Tennessee Titans (0-2) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (one point) is a little bit less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Titans, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 59.2% chance to win.
  • The Titans are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
  • Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
  • The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
  • Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +120.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)
  • The Titans are winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Packers have covered the spread once in two games with a set spread.
  • In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38)
  • Tennessee and Green Bay average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 38 for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined eight more points per game (46) than this game’s total of 38 points.
  • None of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
  • In Packers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

