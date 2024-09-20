Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3
Published 12:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
Best bets are available for when the Tennessee Titans (0-2) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024.
Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (one point) is a little bit less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Titans, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 59.2% chance to win.
- The Titans are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +120.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)
- The Titans are winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Packers have covered the spread once in two games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- Tennessee and Green Bay average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 38 for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined eight more points per game (46) than this game’s total of 38 points.
- None of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
- In Packers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
