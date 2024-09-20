Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3 Published 12:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

Best bets are available for when the Tennessee Titans (0-2) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (one point) is a little bit less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Titans, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 59.2% chance to win.

The Titans are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +120.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)

Packers (+2.5) The Titans are winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Packers have covered the spread once in two games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)

Over (38) Tennessee and Green Bay average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 38 for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined eight more points per game (46) than this game’s total of 38 points.

None of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

In Packers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

