Edward L. “Eddie” Ford, 77 Published 7:11 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Edward L. “Eddie” Ford, 77, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 23, 2023, at Methodist LeBoneur Hospital in Memphis.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Willow Springs Assembly of God Church near Enid, with the family receiving friends beginning at noon prior to the service.

Eddie was born Jan. 22, 1946, to the late Edward L. Ford, Sr. and Daisy Ann Huber Ford. He was a retired diesel mechanic and faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. Eddie attend Willow Springs Assembly of God Church. Eddie loved anything outdoors, whether it was fishing or riding four-wheelers with his church buddies.

Eddie’s memory will be cherished by his family, which includes, his wife, Nancy Coulston Ford of Oakland; two daughters, Terea Lee (Dean) of Nesbit, Leigh Ann Ford of Holly Springs; step-son, Jason Crouse of Hernando; sister, Ann Votaw of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, DJ Lee (Lauren), Bailey Lee, Drew Ford; two fur babies, Bella and Lucy.

Along with his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his son, Jason Ford and two fur babies, Maggie Mae and Shelby.