I-55 crash claims woman’s life Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A Gore Springs woman died early Sunday morning in Panola County when her 2008 Land Rover left the roadway and collided with a guard rail, according to a report issued Monday by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Anna Rodgers, 24, was the victim of the fatal crash on I-55 about 1 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.